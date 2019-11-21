Alicia Keys Finds Freedom at a Roller Rink in New ‘Time Machine’ Video

 Watch Alicia Keys’ New ‘Time Machine’ Video Featuring Tierra Whack – Rolling Stone
Alicia Keys and her squad don roller skates and hit the rink in her new “Time Machine” video, which features a cameo from Tierra Whack. The track is slated for Keys’ as-yet-untitled seventh studio album.

Directed by Art Johnson and Keys’ brother Cole Cook, the visual was filmed at Los Angeles’ World on Wheels. The singer stars as a daydreaming rink worker, who skates and sings along to her upbeat tune alongside her friends. At the end of the clip, Keys is caught lost in her own thoughts as Whack brings her back to reality.

While the title hints at nostalgia, the song’s lyrics focus on letting go of hang-ups and finding freedom. “No we can’t rewind/Life ain’t no time machine,” Keys sings on the chorus. “But once you free your mind/There is beauty in everything.”

The song’s funky sway signifies a departure from Keys’ hallmark ballads. “It feels like a skating song to me,” the singer told Entertainment Weekly. “Like after you’ve gone around a few times, and you finally get your legs and you’re free and you’re just able to be completely be yourself… not worried about ‘Am I gonna fall? Am I gonna trip? Is someone going to bump into me?'”

“Time Machine” follows her recently released “Show Me Love” single featuring Miguel, which they performed along with “Calma” alongside Pedro Capó and Farruko at the Latin Grammys last week. Keys will host the Grammys for the second year in a row on January 26th.

