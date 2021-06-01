Alicia Keys Announces 20th-Anniversary Release of ‘Songs in A Minor’

Alicia Keys is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Songs in A Minor with a deluxe special edition.

Songs in A Minor (20th Anniversary Edition) will feature the album’s original 16 tracks plus two previously unreleased bonus tracks, “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon),” from the original album recording sessions. The album will be available digitally and on vinyl; the limited-edition two-LP set, pressed on black and green blended color vinyl housed in custom deluxe packaging with pop-up imagery, is now available for preorder.

The digital edition of the album will be released on Friday, June 4th, and will be expanded further to include “Fallin’ – ALI Soundtrack Version” and “I Won’t (Crazy World).” The latter track was previously available on the album’s 10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe, which is now available to stream for the first time ever.

Additionally, as part of the anniversary celebration, Modern English and Sony Music have launched a website where fans can pen letters about their memories of Songs in A Minor and how the album has touched their lives.

Last week, Keys appeared at the Billboard Music Awards to perform a medley of Songs in A Minor tracks, including “Piano & I,” “How Come You Don’t Call Me,” “A Woman’s Worth,” and “Fallin’.”