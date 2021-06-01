 Alicia Keys Announces 20th-Anniversary Release of 'Songs in A Minor' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Tops RS 200 With Biggest Debut of the Year
Home Music Music News

Alicia Keys Announces 20th-Anniversary Release of ‘Songs in A Minor’

Deluxe edition of Keys’ debut will be released in a two-LP set as well as on streaming

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDTIONS, JULY 26-29--Singer Alicia Keys poses in New York, June 28, 2001. Keys, 20, whose debut album, "Songs in A Minor," came out June 26 and has already hit the top of the Billboard charts, has music legend Clive Davis pushing her, a top selling album and plenty of hype. Keys wrote the songs on her album, played on them and produced them.(AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

Jim Cooper/AP

Alicia Keys is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Songs in A Minor with a deluxe special edition.

Songs in A Minor (20th Anniversary Edition) will feature the album’s original 16 tracks plus two previously unreleased bonus tracks, “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon),” from the original album recording sessions. The album will be available digitally and on vinyl; the limited-edition two-LP set, pressed on black and green blended color vinyl housed in custom deluxe packaging with pop-up imagery, is now available for preorder.

The digital edition of the album will be released on Friday, June 4th, and will be expanded further to include “Fallin’ – ALI Soundtrack Version” and “I Won’t (Crazy World).” The latter track was previously available on the album’s 10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe, which is now available to stream for the first time ever.

Additionally, as part of the anniversary celebration, Modern English and Sony Music have launched a website where fans can pen letters about their memories of Songs in A Minor and how the album has touched their lives.

Last week, Keys appeared at the Billboard Music Awards to perform a medley of Songs in A Minor tracks, including “Piano & I,” “How Come You Don’t Call Me,” “A Woman’s Worth,” and “Fallin’.”

In This Article: Alicia Keys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.