Watch Alicia Keys Perform ‘Show Me Love’ on ‘Kimmel’

Alicia Keys took over the stage at Barclays Center in New York City to perform her song “Show Me Love” as part of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn special.

Accompanied by a live band and several backup singers, Keys performed the sultry ballad on piano and vocals before stepping out from the piano to croon the lyrics for the live audience, who were in attendance for the Tidal X concert to benefit Rock the Vote. “Show Me Love” was released as a one-off single earlier this year featuring Miguel.

Keys also sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel to discuss her new autobiography, More Myself, as well as her recent musical career.

“I’m definitely looking and I’ve been on a journey to discover more of who I am and how to be more authentically who I am without kind of worrying about what other people think,” she said of the autobiography’s title. “Or changing because other people might like it better. Just being more myself.”

She added, “My point with this book is we’re all on a journey, so how do you find your way to your authentic self?”

Keys will release More Myself on November 5th through Oprah Winfrey’s imprint An Oprah Book, via Macmillan’s Flatiron Books. The book has been described as “part autobiography, part narrative documentary” and Keys is referring to it as a “journey” rather than a memoir.