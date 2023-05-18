Alicia Keys Performs With Ángela Aguilar and Mariachi in Mexico City: ‘Most Epic Night’

Alicia Keys decided to bring one of Música Mexicana’s prodigies onstage with her as she wraps her tour in Latin America.

During her performance at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional on Wednesday, Keys welcomed Ángela Aguilar and a mariachi to perform Aguilar’s “Qué Agonía” and her own Spanglish hit “Looking for Paradise.”

Videos from the concert captured the two hitting the duet’s high notes by each other’s side as they performed a new Spanglish rendition (with Keys singing the English lyrics) of “Qué Agonía” while backed by a complete mariachi band.

“We just had the most epic night,” said Keys on Aguilar’s Instagram story.

“It was so good,” added Aguilar.

After “Qué Agonía,” Aguilar remained onstage as Keys promised “one more” song with her. “Are you feeling the energy?” Keys asked the crowd before the duo sang “Looking for Paradise,” her song with Alejandro Sanz.

“Thanks for such a beautiful night. I’m so grateful for everything I’ve lived thanks to music and thanks to you all. It’s beautiful to connect with people I admire, love and respect,” Aguilar wrote on Instagram. “I live in the clouds. Thank you for everything.”

Aguilar also joined Keys during her stop in Monterrey over the weekend, where they sang the Sanz collaboration. Keys has welcomed famed Latin stars to join her onstage as she tours Latin America. She welcomed Cazzu in Argentina and Karol G during a stop in Colombia to perform “No One.”

The appearance with Keys comes after Aguilar announced that she’ll be heading out on her own tour later this year. Trending Cannes Gave Johnny Depp a Comeback Shot. Then Came the Press Conference Professor Flunks All His Students After ChatGPT Falsely Claims It Wrote Their Papers ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Reveals Scandoval’s Brutal Aftermath So About That Gay Cowboy Movie Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke...

Last summer, Pepe Aguilar, her father and ranchera icon, spoke to Rolling Stone about his daughter’s success and why he thinks she has been able to connect with Mexican-American Gen Z’ers through a music genre that has a storied history.

“In Angela’s case, she connects really well with everyone because she doesn’t only live on the ranch and spend time with cows and horses, but she is a perfectly well-adapted young lady that’s confident in her roots in any environment,” Pepe said. “Angela is so convinced of her talent, her culture, her roots. It is not about what she is doing, but how she is doing it, which is a totally different thing. She’s doing it at the top level. Her music isn’t regional, it’s universal.”