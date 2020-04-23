 Alicia Keys Unveils Moving New Ballad 'Good Job' - Rolling Stone
Alicia Keys Honors Unsung Heroes on ‘Good Job’

Track will appear on musician’s upcoming album, Alicia

Jon Blistein

Alicia Keys doles out a mix of motivation and gratitude on her new song, “Good Job,” set to appear on her forthcoming album, Alicia.

“Good Job” is a classic Keys ballad that puts her piano and voice front-and-center, with a few atmospheric touches for good measure. “You’re doing a good job,” Keys sings during the chorus, “Don’t get too down/The world needs you now/Know that you matter.”

Per a press release announcing the song earlier this week, Keys wrote “Good Job” last year with her husband, the producer Swizz Beatz, as well as the Dream and Avery Chambliss. The track was meant to pay tribute to unsung and overlooked everyday heroes in Keys’ life and beyond, although its message obviously resonates even more now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether you’re on the frontlines at the hospitals, balancing work, family and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you,” Keys said in the statement. “You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.”

“Good Job” marks the fourth offering from Alicia, following “Show Me Love,” “Time Machine” and “Underdog.” The album was scheduled to arrive in May but has since been postponed because of COVID-19 (a new date has yet to be announced). At the end of March, Keys released her memoir, More Myself: A Journey.

In This Article: Alicia Keys

