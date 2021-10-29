Alicia Keys Teases Double-Sided Album ‘Keys’ With Two Versions of New Single ‘Best of Me’

Alicia Keys has shared two versions of her new single “Best of Me” from her upcoming album Keys, due out Dec. 10.

The singer explained on social media that Keys is “one album. 2 versions. Originals & Unlocked. The Originals come from that classic side of me! It’s that AK that we WANT!! A homecoming.”

She continued: “The Unlocked side, I wanted to sample ‘The Originals’ to create a whole other sonic experience. So, [Mike Will Made It] and I connected and made magic. Together, they are a fusion of the worlds within me with the #KEYS as the main ingredient.”

The singer also released a pair of visualizers for “Best of Me,” both co-starring her husband Swizz Beatz. Keys revealed the cover art for her eponymous album on Instagram as well.

The two versions of “Best of Me” follow Keys’ recent single “LaLa.” Earlier this month, Keys was featured in Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue alongside Kehlani, where the pair talked about motherhood, spirituality and writing love songs.

“I make music about love. It’s the most universal thing,” Keys said. “It’ll never go away. You’ll never get tired of it. People will experience it until the Earth explodes. So obviously my baby gave me patience and a backbone and all these things.”