Alicia Keys Plots New Album, Summer Tour

Alicia Keys will release her new album, Alicia, March 20th via RCA Records then kick off a North American tour in support later this summer.

Alicia marks Keys’ seventh studio album and follows her 2016 effort, Here. The album announcement comes in the wake of her new single, “Underdog,” which was released earlier this month. Last year, Keys shared two additional new songs, “Time Machine” and “Show Me Love,” a duet with Miguel (a full tracklist for Alicia has yet to be released).

Keys will kick off her world tour in support of Alicia in June with a European run, while the North American leg gets underway July 28th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The tour will stretch through the rest of the summer, wrapping September 22nd at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Miami. Per a press release, the Alicia tour will provide “a special multi-media, artistic experience… A mediation on love and life, the show will be a true celebration, filled with magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

Tickets for the Alicia tour go on sale January 27th at 9 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from January 22nd at 10 a.m. local time until the 26th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Keys’ website.

Along with prepping her new album, Keys will release a new book, More Myself, March 31st via Flatiron Publishing. She’s also set to host the Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26th.

Alicia Keys Tour Dates

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 5 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 7 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

August 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

August 30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

August 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 2 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

September 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

September 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

September 15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

September 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

September 20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

September 22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena