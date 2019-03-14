×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Protesters Flock to Fox News Headquarters to Scare Off Advertisers Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Alicia Keys Details ‘More Myself’ Autobiography

Singer’s tome to be the first published on Oprah Winfrey’s imprint, An Oprah Book

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alicia Keys has announced she will be releasing a book that is “part autobiography, part narrative documentary” per its description, through Oprah Winfrey’s publishing imprint. More Myself will hit shelves this fall.

In a video featuring Keys and Winfrey announcing the tome, the singer said she didn’t want to describe it as a memoir per se. “You know what’s really interesting is just recalling all of these places and spaces and the moments in your life that cause you angst or anxiety or proud moments, or things you have to work through,” she said of writing it. “And I wanted to call it a journey because I did not, I do not want it to be called a memoir.”

Winfrey expounded on the concept, adding that she loved the title: “You’re constantly on a journey remembering, recalling and putting into perspective what you’ve learned and what you now know and becoming who you are – ‘More myself.'”

The pair continued to discuss the themes explored in the book, which is described as giving a “360-degree perspective on Alicia’s path,” from her formative years through “the process of self-discovery she’s still navigating.”

Keys queried Winfrey on how she knew that she had finally become “more of herself.”

“When I felt comfortable enough in my own skin to say what I felt without worrying about if it was OK with everybody else that I said it,” Winfrey replied.

“You don’t have to compare yourself to anybody. You don’t have to try to be like somebody else, you don’t have to try to make other people who you want to please happy,” Keys added. “You know, of course we want to be kind and loving to each other, of course. But the goal is that you are making yourself happy, that you are learning more about yourself, that you are able to identify who you are, what you like, what you love, what makes you feel magic.”

Related

The Wild Feathers
The Wild Feathers Announce Neon Frontier Tour
Review: An Illuminating New Collection of Townes Van Zandt Demos ‘Sky Blue’

More Myself is due out on November 5th and is available for preorder. The book will be the first release on Winfrey’s publishing imprint, An Oprah Book, via Macmillan’s Flatiron Books.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad