See Alicia Keys, Miguel’s Elegant, Rain-Soaked ‘Show Me Love’ Video

Alicia Keys and Miguel float through a rain-soaked room in the video for the former’s new song, “Show Me Love.” The clip also features actors Michael B. Jordan and Zoë Saldana, along with Saldana’s artist husband, Marco Perego Saldana.

In the Cara Stricker-directed video, couples move languidly through literal and figurative stormy scenes. Jordan struggles against a torrential downpour as he moves towards a woman, while Keys and Miguel find themselves on opposite sides of a room and “swim” to meet at a piano. The Saldanas, meanwhile, appear to be in the midst of a fight inside a room prepared for painting. The elegant video features slow motion shots, and graceful choreography, with each individual appearing to dance towards their partner, mirroring the song’s themes about the flirtatious dance of love and seduction and the yearning emotions surrounding passion.

“Show me love/I eat up the seconds times and reasons/For your love,” Keys soulfully sings on the chorus over a graceful guitar melody from Raphael Saadiq (per Pitchfork). Later, Miguel sings, “Yeah I show you love like/It was passionate/I just wanna bask in it/Winning like a championship.”

In August, Keys unveiled a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.” The singer is slated to perform at Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park on September 28th.