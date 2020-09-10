Watch Alicia Keys Perform New Song ‘Love Looks Better’ at 2020 NFL Kickoff Event

Alicia Keys performed new song “Love Looks Better” during the NFL Kickoff event for the 2020 season on Thursday. She shared the song earlier in the day via YouTube. Backed by a five-piece band that included two backup singers, Keys opened her appearance while playing a grand piano to introduce the song.

“I think we got so busy, so used to flying so fast that we forgot. We forgot to look at each other, we forgot to stay with each other, listen to each other,” she said. “We forgot that my love looks better on you. So tonight, let’s make sure we take the time to remember.”

She performed in front of a big screen that flashed images of unity and landmark moments, from a peace sign comprising a black and white hand to the moon landing.

“Can we talk for a minute?/Stop for a minute?/All I wanna do is you,” she sang on the upbeat chorus, emphasizing the importance of truly connecting with loved ones. “Oh, can we touch for a second?/Be us for a second?/No matter what I give it to/My love looks better on you.”

She closed the performance by reinforcing the track’s message. Flanked by the word “VOTE” on the screen behind her. “Let’s take this moment to remember how powerful it is to see each other, to really see each other,” she said. “My love looks better on you.”

The singer has also teamed up with the NFL to launch a $1 billion endowment fund to support black businesses and communities. “We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” Keys told Billboard. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in black businesses, black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”