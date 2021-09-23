 Watch Alicia Keys' Star-Studded 'LaLa' Video With Swae Lee - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nirvana Pack 'Nevermind' 30th-Anniversary Reissue With 4 Unreleased Concerts
Home Music Music News

Alicia Keys’ ‘LaLa’ Video Is a Party and Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, and More Are Invited

Khalid, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, and Gunna watch singer perform her new single

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alicia Keys has dropped her elegant new video for “LaLa,” her recent single with Swae Lee.

The visual, directed by Sylvia M Zakhary & Sing J. Lee, features Keys performing the single while strolling around a luxurious club with VIP attendees like Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Khalid, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, and Gunna.

“This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave,” Keys previously tweeted of the track. “We’ve been waiting for you here…”

Keys and Swae Lee previously performed the Mike Will Made It-produced song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Keys also segued the single into her 2009 Jay-Z-featuring hit “Empire State of Mind.”

“LaLa” is Keys’ first new music since her 2020 album Alicia. Earlier this year, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2001 debut album, Songs in a Minor, with a deluxe special edition.

In This Article: Alicia Keys, Swae Lee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.