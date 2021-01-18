Alicia Keys, Khalid, More Artists Call for Racial Justice in New Video

Alicia Keys, Khalid, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign and Vic Mensa are among a dozen artists who appear in “17 More Ways You Could Be Killed if You Are Black in America.” The NowThis News video from Black Music Action Coalition and #breathewithme Revolution is part of a campaign that supports a call for the Biden-Harris administration to launch a “United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation” within the first 100 days of the new administration.

The video is a follow-up to the Keys-produced “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black In America,” which was released in 2016. The new clip spotlights 17 more ways black people have been killed in the last four years, from “leaving a party” (Jordan Edwards) to “sleeping in your bed” (Breonna Taylor).

According to the clip, “more than 1000 people were killed by current or former police officers in 2020. The lives lost to police violence are disproportionately black and brown people.” It also highlights proposed legislation from Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) for Truth, Healing and Transformation, which she introduced in June 2020 following the killing of George Floyd and in the wake of Covid-19.

“The #breathewithme Revolution hopes the commission leads to restorative and reparative action in order to achieve racial justice,” the organization states in the video.