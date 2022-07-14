Alicia Keys Sets ‘Keys II’ Deluxe Edition With New Songs, Video

Alicia Keys has announced a deluxe edition of her 2021 “double-sided” album Keys that boasts new songs, remixes and more.

Keys II, out Aug. 12, features both the “Originals” version and the Mike Will Made-It-produced “Unlocked” version of the album, which Rolling Stone called Keys’ “most ambitious” album to date, “going from torch ballads to dance tracks and spanning decades with ease.”

The new tracks include “Trillions” featuring Brett Faiyaz — Keys also appears on “Ghetto Gatsby” on Faiyaz’ new album — and “Stay” with Lucky Daye, who previously featured on Keys’ “Come for Me” alongside Khalid. Keys II also includes a pair of remixes dedicated to the non-album hit “In Common.”

In addition to the digital release of Keys II, the original Keys LP will be pressed on vinyl for the first time.

To celebrate the impending arrival of the deluxe edition, the singer also dropped the new video for the aforementioned “Unlocked” standout “Come for Me”: