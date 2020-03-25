 Alicia Keys Enlists Jay-Z, Bono, Oprah, Michelle Obama for Audiobook - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Alicia Keys Enlists Jay-Z, Bono, Oprah, Michelle Obama for Audiobook

More Myself: A Journey‘s audio version will also feature music vignettes

Alicia Keys, American musician, reacts after playing Beethoven's, 'Moonlight Sonata', one of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's favorite pieces of music and which Kobe learned to play for Vanessa, at to NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna's memorial service 'A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant' at Staple Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 February 2020. Bryant, his daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Alobelli, Christina Mauser, and helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan died in helicopter crash in a Calabassas hillside on 26 January.Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2020

Alicia Keys' upcoming audiobook, 'More Myself: A Journey,' features Jay-Z, Bono, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama, among others.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys has enlisted Jay-Z, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, and her husband Swizz Beatz, among others, to contribute to her audiobook version of More Myself: A Journey. Described as a 360-degree perspective that’s part autobiography, part narrative documentary, the hardcover and audiobook editions will be released on March 31st via Flatiron Books and Macmillan Audio, respectively.

Keys expounds on the typical narrated audiobook to add previously unreleased musical recordings that detail her recording process, including song ideas and musical riffs. The Guy Oldfield-produced audiobook will also feature contributions from Keys’ family, including Swizz Beatz, alongside the aforementioned star-studded cast of friends.

“This audiobook has so much amazing energy, I’ve never experienced something so intimate. It’s nuanced and surprising and musical and emotional! I love it, and I am grateful to all my friends and loved ones for joining me on this ride,” Keys said in a statement. “Recording this was a meditative experience, and I cannot wait for the world to hear my story from my own voice.”

Beyond the release of her book, which was originally slated to drop last fall, the singer is readying her seventh studio album. Alicia is due out this spring. This week, Keys will participate in TikTok’s #HappyatHome: Live! series alongside Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and others.

Rolling Stone
