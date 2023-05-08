fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Regal Rendition

Alicia Keys Performs Gorgeous ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ With All-Women Orchestra

To celebrate the classic's 20-year anniversary and the release of Queen Charlotte, Keys performed the song with a magical orchestra
Alicia Keys Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Crowning Moment. (L to R) Delara, Ofentse, Alicia Awa, Alicia Keys, Amel Bachair, Rimon, Cherrie in Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Crowning Moment. The Tyler Twins/Netflix © 2023

Alicia Keys is taking “If I Ain’t Got You” to the 1700s. On Monday, the singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of the classic — and the premiere of Queen Charlotte on Netflix — by performing the track alongside an orchestra made up of 74 women of color.

Donning a Victorian dress, Keys is seen walking up to a piano before she begins to sing the lyrics to her The Diary of Alicia Keys classic while performing it on the keys, as she’s joined by the regal orchestra.

“‘If I Ain’t Got You’ re-imagined with this 70-plus piece Global Orchestra made up entirely of women of color is SOOOO crazzzy!” Keys wrote on Instagram. “I had REAL tears in my eyes when we recorded this! How does this song keep doing this? I’m so grateful to you, for loving this like I do!”

The orchestra features renowned musicians from all over the world, including Ofentse Pitse, who’s the first Black female conductor of South Africa. Among the musicians are Rimon from Netherlands, Amel Bent from France, Alicia Away from Germany, Cherrie from Sweden, and Delara from Norway. The musical arrangement was made by Bobbie-Jane Gardner.

Trending

The orchestral version of “If I Ain’t Got You” is featured on the soundtrack of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which also includes instrumental covers of pop songs such as Beyoncé’s “Halo” and “Run the World,” SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

The Bridgerton prequel, featuring only six episodes, premiered on Netflix last week. “By centering serious issues without handling any of them deftly, Queen Charlotte’s final result paints a pretty picture, just not one you want to look at for too long,” read a Rolling Stone review of the show.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Striking Writers Mock 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

Amazon Is Now Selling a Vintage-Inspired Heritage Tupperware Container Set & Shoppers Say the 'Quality Is Amazing'

Here's Why Da Brat And Jesseca "Judy" Dupart Didn't Use A Black Sperm Donor For Pregnancy

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad