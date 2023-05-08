Alicia Keys Performs Gorgeous ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ With All-Women Orchestra

Alicia Keys is taking “If I Ain’t Got You” to the 1700s. On Monday, the singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of the classic — and the premiere of Queen Charlotte on Netflix — by performing the track alongside an orchestra made up of 74 women of color.

Donning a Victorian dress, Keys is seen walking up to a piano before she begins to sing the lyrics to her The Diary of Alicia Keys classic while performing it on the keys, as she’s joined by the regal orchestra.

“‘If I Ain’t Got You’ re-imagined with this 70-plus piece Global Orchestra made up entirely of women of color is SOOOO crazzzy!” Keys wrote on Instagram. “I had REAL tears in my eyes when we recorded this! How does this song keep doing this? I’m so grateful to you, for loving this like I do!”

The orchestra features renowned musicians from all over the world, including Ofentse Pitse, who’s the first Black female conductor of South Africa. Among the musicians are Rimon from Netherlands, Amel Bent from France, Alicia Away from Germany, Cherrie from Sweden, and Delara from Norway. The musical arrangement was made by Bobbie-Jane Gardner.

The orchestral version of “If I Ain’t Got You” is featured on the soundtrack of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which also includes instrumental covers of pop songs such as Beyoncé’s “Halo” and “Run the World,” SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

The Bridgerton prequel, featuring only six episodes, premiered on Netflix last week. “By centering serious issues without handling any of them deftly, Queen Charlotte’s final result paints a pretty picture, just not one you want to look at for too long,” read a Rolling Stone review of the show.