Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will host the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, which are set to air live on CBS February 10th at 8 p.m. ET.

Keys announced the news with a short behind-the-scenes documentary, which opens with the moment when she received the phone call offering her the hosting gig. The clip also captures Keys sharing the news with her husband, Swizz Beats, and her two young kids, one of whom offers the confused response, “What’s the Grammys?”

The video also follows Keys as she shoots her first promo for the show, and it closes with her discussing why she was so excited to accept the job. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in, and to be recognized for it,” Keys said. “I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light and that energy. This is a first – it’s a first, and it’s amazing, and I think it’s perfect timing. Honestly, I’m really excited, I feel really good about it, because I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back, lift people up, especially all the young women that are nominated.”

Keys has won 15 Grammys over the course of her career, picking up her most recent trophy, Best R&B Album for Girl on Fire, in 2014. In 2002, she famously won Best New Artist while her breakout hit “Fallin'” picked up three awards, including Song of the Year.

Keys released her latest album, Here, in 2016.