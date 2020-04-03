 Alicia Keys Reimagines Flo Rida's 'My House' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Alicia Keys Reimagine Flo Rida’s ‘My House’ for Quarantine on ‘Colbert’

The singer gives the 2015 song a timely twist

Alicia Keys put a stay-at-home spin on Flo Rida’s track “My House” during a virtual performance on The Late Show.

“This song is dedicated to the moment,” she said. “I have a feeling that we’re all going through a similar thing, so I figured we could break it down like this.”

In her version, she puts her own twist on the lyrics of Flo Rida’s 2015 original. “I was Grammy hostin’ now I’m home schoolin’,” Keys sang while playing the piano. “You too?/ Penguins walk down the stairs while I’m handwashin’/ So dry/ Never done this before but we’re all in.” She added, “You can’t come to my house/ Suddenly two’s a crowd/ Only Swiss is allowed/ We don’t have to go out.”

During her appearance on the late night show Keys also took Colbert through a helpful guided meditation, discussed being stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic and gave fans her phone number so they can stay connected.

Keys recently released a new book, More Myself. In March, the singer shared an audio excerpt from the book written and read by none other than Michelle Obama.

“Over the years, we’ve grown closer, and I’ve seen Alicia continue to shine in a way that only she can,” Obama said in the clip, shared on Keys’ Instagram. “Her family has grown larger now, and she’s earned even more awards. Yet what continues to impress me is her choice to grapple with the big questions: What is my purpose? What can I do for others? How can I use this fame for good? Somewhere in there is, if not an answer, at least a glimmer of the truth that I think we’re all seeking. And by sharing her music and her soul, Alicia is bringing us closer to it than even she may realize.”

