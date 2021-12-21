Alicia Keys Takes Home Movie Approach to Lucky Daye, Khalid-Assisted ‘Come for Me’ Video

In the newly shared music video for their Alicia Keys collaboration “Come for Me (Unlocked),” Lucky Daye and Khalid make themselves at home. Directed by Keys herself, the video gives context to the trio’s close connection, setting them in both the professional environment of a recording space and the playful setting of a game night with a casually recorded approach.

“Come for Me (Unlocked)” appears on Keys, the singer’s eighth studio album and first-ever double record. The 26-track project is split into Original and Unlocked segments where the classic sound of the former set is sampled to create the sonic palette for the latter with the help of Mike Will Made-It.

The album is scarce on features, especially on the Originals side, which works to center Keys without overcrowding her. Pusha T and Brandi Carlile make appearances, while Unlocked brings on Lil Wayne and Swae Lee. The singer relies on intentional, genuine connection to create the type of spark she found with Khalid and Lucky Daye for “Come for Me.”

In their joint feature in Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue, Keys told Kehlani: “As an artist, your most prized possession, which is the magic that we create, is unbuyable and it’s unsellable. It’s a connection. It’s a frequency.”