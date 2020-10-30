Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile Release New Get-Out-the-Vote Duet ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile have released a new duet, “A Beautiful Noise,” meant to encourage voter turnout in the 2020 elections.

The track is a straightforward but effective bit of piano balladry, with Keys and Carlile trading verses before coming together in perfect harmony, “It’s believing you belong/It’s calling out the wrong/From the silence of my sisters/To the violence of my brother/We can, we can rage/Against the river/Feel the pain of another/I have a voice.”

Keys and Carlile debuted “A Beautiful Noise” Thursday as part of the CBS get-out-the-vote special, Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, which Keys hosted alongside Kerry Washington and America Ferrera. Per Variety, Keys and Carlile co-wrote the song with a crack team of songwriters, including Brandy Clark, Linda Perry, Lori McKenna, Ruby Amanfu, Hailey Whitters, and Hillary Lindsey.

“The evolution of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment,” Carlile said in a statement. “It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count. It was an absolute dream and honor to join the incomparable Alicia Keys to deliver this beautiful message through song. Alicia lives this song. This is how she walks through the world. I am forever inspired. Please vote.”

Keys added: “This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now. Everyone has the power to make beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting. I’m so grateful to have joined my sister Brandi Carlile, a beautiful spirit, inspiring artist, and incredible person, for this moment.”