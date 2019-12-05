 Hear Alicia Keys' Soulful Cover of Billie Eilish's 'Ocean Eyes' - Rolling Stone
Hear Alicia Keys Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’

Singer and pianist also debuts new version of “Show Me Love” with Miguel

Alicia Keys participates in the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations press conference at Studio 43 at CBS Broadcast Center, in New York62nd Grammy Awards Nominations Press Conference, New York, USA - 20 Nov 2019

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Alicia Keys has released a studio cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” as part of Spotify’s Singles series. Recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York, Keys’ version incorporates piano — and the 15-time Grammy winner’s soulful voice — into Eilish’s 2016 single.

Keys originally shared her cover on Instagram back in August. And while accepting the Innovator Award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, she highlighted Eilish as one of “the artists out here who continue to break the mold.”

Along with her “Ocean Eyes” cover, Keys also recorded a new version of “Show Me Love,” her single featuring Miguel, at Jungle City Studios for Spotify.

“When a live take is magic it’s the best feeling in the world! I am CRAZY excited for you to listen,” Keys wrote on Instagram.

Last month Keys released a new single “Time Machine” with a video featuring Tierra Whack. She’ll be hosting the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row in 2020, after making her hosting debut this year.

