Watch Alicia Keys’ Emotive Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’

Alicia Keys took to Instagram to unveil an emotive cover of Billie Eilish’s 2016 breakout hit “Ocean Eyes.” In the clip, Keys takes a stripped-down approach on the brooding track. While equally moody and yearning, Keys gives the original’s light percussion and synth melodies a piano-buoyed take.

In the clip, Keys is sitting at and playing an upright piano, Keys launches into the song, delivering the aching lyrics with eyes closed as she nods her head along and adds cascading piano flourishes to the melody.

“Billie Eilish giving me all the feels,” Keys captioned the Instagram video. “Keep shining mama, writing that truth.”

Keys has given props to Eilish previously. In March, while accepting the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Keys gave a shout-out to Eilish. “I want to thank all the artists out here who continue to break the mold, who continue to inspire me. Some of them, like Post Malone and SZA and Rosalía and Tierra Whack and Serpentwithfeet and Princess Nokia and anybody princess,” Keys said during her speech. “And so many others that are in the audience, like Taylor [Swift] and Maren [Morris] and Billie Eilish, who’s in the building, too, who I just love.” The camera panned to Eilish’s reaction, which captured her surprise and appearing touched by the kind words.

Keys follows up her iHeartRadio Award with a headlining slot at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which runs September 20-21st, in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. She is also performing at Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park on September 28th.