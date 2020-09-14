 Alicia Keys Announces 'Alicia' Album Release Date - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys Announces ‘Alicia’ Album Release Date

Artist’s seventh studio album was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Graham Norton Show - London. Alicia Keys performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. Picture date: Thursday February 6, 2020. Photo credit should read: PA Images on behalf of So TV URN:50132173 (Press Association via AP Images)

Alicia Keys has announced a new release date for her album 'Alicia,' delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alicia Keys was scheduled to release her latest studio album, Alicia, on March 20th of this year. But like many artists, she chose to delay the album — and its tour, originally scheduled to kick off in June — because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She initially picked a May 15th release date, then decided to delay the album indefinitely.

Now, the wait is finally over: On Monday, Keys announced in a Twitter promo that Alicia would officially drop this Friday, September 18th.

The full tracklist for Alicia has yet to be announced, but the album will include previous singles “Time Machine,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love” featuring Miguel, “So Done” featuring Khalid, “Love Looks Better,” “Perfect Way to Die” and “Good Job.”

New tour dates for the record have also not been announced yet, although when the original dates were unveiled earlier this year, a press release described the show as “a special multi-media, artistic experience… A mediation on love and life, the show will be a true celebration, filled with magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

This past January, Keys hosted the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. She released her memoir, More Myself: A Journey, in March.

 

