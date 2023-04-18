Alicia Keys Announces ‘Keys to the Summer’ 2023 North American Tour
Alicia Keys will spend her upcoming summer on the road playing shows as part of the Keys to the Summer tour. The stretch of North American dates will find the singer making stops at 23 arenas with a 360-degree stage set to pack in as many fans as possible.
“The Keys to the Summer tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable,” Keys shared in a statement. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
The tour is scheduled to begin on June 28 in Fort Lauderdale and extend through Aug. 2 with a final show in Los Angeles. Keys will stop in Tampa, Memphis, Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Louisville, New Orleans, Detroit, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Oakland, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
The Keys to the Summer tour marks the singer’s return to North America just under a year after she wrapped the second leg of the Alicia + Keys world tour in support of her seventh and eighth studio albums Alicia and Keys, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Before then, she hadn’t been on an official tour since 2013’s Set the World on Fire tour. Now, it seems, Keys is making up for lost time.
Alicia Keys North American Tour 2023
June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
June 30 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
July 7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
July 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
July 30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum
