Alicia Keys Announces ‘Keys to the Summer’ 2023 North American Tour

Alicia Keys will spend her upcoming summer on the road playing shows as part of the Keys to the Summer tour. The stretch of North American dates will find the singer making stops at 23 arenas with a 360-degree stage set to pack in as many fans as possible.

“The Keys to the Summer tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable,” Keys shared in a statement. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

The tour is scheduled to begin on June 28 in Fort Lauderdale and extend through Aug. 2 with a final show in Los Angeles. Keys will stop in Tampa, Memphis, Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Louisville, New Orleans, Detroit, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Oakland, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

The Keys to the Summer tour marks the singer’s return to North America just under a year after she wrapped the second leg of the Alicia + Keys world tour in support of her seventh and eighth studio albums Alicia and Keys, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Before then, she hadn’t been on an official tour since 2013’s Set the World on Fire tour. Now, it seems, Keys is making up for lost time.

Alicia Keys North American Tour 2023

June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

June 30 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

July 7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

July 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The KIA Forum