Alicia Keys to Return as Host For 2020 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will return to host the Grammy Awards in 2020. It will mark the singer’s second year in a row taking on the show’s hosting duties after she made her debut earlier this year.

The 62nd annual event takes place on January 26th and will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The 2020 nominees for all 84 categories will be announced on November 20th.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said in a statement via Good Morning America. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

“From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades,” Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said in a statement. “Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host.”

Earlier this month, the 15-time Grammy winner released a remix featuring 21 Savage of her Miguel-assisted song, “Show Me Love.” Keys’ autobiography, More Myself, which was originally planned for release this month, is now slated for March.