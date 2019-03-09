Alice in Chains Unveil First Two Episodes of Sci-Fi Series ‘Black Antenna’ 

Alice in Chains has unveiled the first two episodes of the sci-fi thriller series Black Antenna, “The One You Know” and “Rainier Fog,” which are soundtracked by the band’s 2018 album Rainier Fog.

Black Antenna was directed by Adam Mason, written by Mason and Paul Sloan and produced by Elizabeth Mason and Green Book writer Nick Vallelonga; the Oscar-winning screenwriter also makes a cameo in the first episode of the series.

The series tells the story of Alpha and his 21-year-old daughter Beta “who drive their beat-up truck across California in silence, speaking only telepathically.” Along the way, the daughter seduces men, stealing from them to help Alpha build an antenna so that he can send a message to their people at home. At the same time, the duo is being tracked down and must avoid being killed. The visuals are a gritty, post-apocalyptic look at a family in desperation.

“This movie came out of nowhere for me,” Adam Mason said in a statement. “As soon as I heard the album, the music and lyrics spoke to me on a profoundly personal level and the film and subject matter was born directly out of that. I’ve always been a huge fan of Alice In Chains, and this has been a dream come true for me.”

He added that the film has “a perfect synergy of the band’s lyrics,” while crafting a “dark and beautiful canvas of the deeply conflicted world we live in today.”

The entire film is 90 minutes but will be released as a series in 10 episodes, one for each song on Rainier Fog. “We’ve always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums. Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie,” drummer Sean Kinney previously said. “Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from Black Antenna to preface the complete film’s release.”

Check out the installments “The One You Know” above and “Rainier Fog” below: