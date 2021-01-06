Watch Alice Glass’ ‘Suffer and Swallow’ Stop-Motion Animated Music Video

Alice Glass has released new song “Suffer and Swallow,” the first single from her upcoming debut album, due out later this year.

The glitchy track deals in themes of reclaiming power over someone or something that seemingly held the control. “Suffer and swallow (suffer and swallow)/You know there’s no tomorrow (you know there’s no tomorrow)/I did this for you,” Glass ethereally sings on the chorus with a harsh contrasting backing vocal echoing her lyrics. “Suffer and swallow (suffer and swallow)/I know what you are/I know what you are.”

In the accompanying stop-motion animated music video, directed by Lucas David, nightmarish scenes play out as Glass appears as a Red Riding Hood-styled doll figure who is attacked by worms, bugs and other consuming entities as she repairs what’s needed to survive.

Alice Glass previously released the single “Nightmares” via New York experimental label Sermon 3 Recordings in 2020, as well as a remix of Pabllo Vittar’s “Rajadão.” “Nightmares” appeared on the label compilation Sermon 4 Anniversary. In 2017, Glass released her self-titled debut solo EP, which featured the singles “Forgiveness” and “Without Love.”