Alice Glass Serves Teen Goth Gore in ‘Love Is Violence’ Video

Glass’ long-awaited debut solo album, PREY//IV, is out Feb. 16

To some, love is a many-splendored thing. But in Alice Glass’ universe, love is a cruel, vicious emotion that can rip through your insides and leave you for dead — literally.

On Friday, Glass released her newest single, “Love Is Violence,” which details the physical and psychological anguish brought on by a toxic relationship through various metaphors involving slaughter, bloodshed and torture. The accompanying early 00s-inspired video isn’t for the faint of heart. In the clip, directed by Bryan M. Ferguson, two lovestruck goths become so overcome by teenage lust that they go full-on cannibal mode, destroying each other until nothing but a bloody pile of entrails remains. (Sounds fun!)

The track comes from the former Crystal Castles frontwoman’s long-awaited debut solo album, PREY//IV, out Feb. 16 on Glass’ own Broken Glass Records.

“Almost everyone can relate to the sometimes unbearable ups and downs that occur in relationships. But for those of us who have dealt with manipulative or toxic partners, there is a whole other layer of pain,” Glass explains in a release for the track. “Disguising power struggles and calling it ‘Love,’ it’s a form of violence against a partner. I want to help people to see those red flags and encourage them to remove themselves from those types of toxic situations.”

 

