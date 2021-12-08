Alice Glass Breaks Her Chains in ‘Fair Game’ Music Video

Alice Glass has released a video for her new song “Fair Game.” The dramatic clip, directed by Bryan M. Ferguson, sees the singer bound in chains in a darkened room and slowly shows her escaping.

“FAIR GAME is TRAUMA CORE,” Glass wrote on Twitter as the video premiered. “Pain equalizes us all. Suffering is our great equalizer.” She added, “Crystal Castles was. ALICE GLASS is.”

Glass has released several singles this year, leading up to the release of her album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records. Back in January, she dropped “Suffer and Swallow,” the first single from her upcoming debut album, along with a stop-motion animated music video, directed by Lucas David. The singer previewed the album in November with “Baby Teeth.”

The 13-song album follows Glass’s self-titled debut solo EP, which featured the singles “Forgiveness” and “Without Love.”

Glass has been a solo artist since her departure from Crystal Castles in 2014. The singer revealed the news on her Facebook page, adding that her exit marked the conclusion of the band. “Although this is the end of the band,” she wrote at the time, “I hope my fans will embrace me as a solo artist in the same way they have embraced Crystal Castles.”