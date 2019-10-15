Alice Cooper Details Spring 2020 North American Tour

Alice Cooper announced a new slate of spring 2020 North American dates for his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour.

The run is set to kick off April 1st at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, and include stops around the Midwest and Canada before wrapping with two shows on the West Coast, April 20th in Seattle, Washington, and April 22nd in Portland, Oregon. Lita Ford will serve as a special guest throughout the trek.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, October 18th, although there will also be various pre-sales for each show. Complete information is available on Cooper’s website.

Cooper debuted his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” show this summer during a tour with Halestrom. The second North American leg is set to kick off November 3rd in Ft. Myers, Florida, and wrap November 29th in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Cooper released his most recent album, Paranormal, in 2017, while in September he issued a new EP, Breadcrumbs, which featured one new song, “Go Man Go,” plus covers of tracks by fellow Detroit natives like Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro and MC5. Along with his solo work, Cooper’s supergroup with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, the Hollywood Vampires, released their second album, Rise, in June.

Alice Cooper Spring 2020 Tour Dates

April 1 – Peterbrorough, ON @ Memorial Centre

April 3 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Music Hall

April 5 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

April 8 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

April 10 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

April 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

April 18 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

April 19 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

April 22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium