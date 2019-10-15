 Alice Cooper Details 2020 North American Tour – Rolling Stone
Alice Cooper Details Spring 2020 North American Tour

Rocker’s next run will feature Lita Ford as special guest

Alice Cooper announced a new slate of tour dates set to launch next spring.

Alice Cooper announced a new slate of spring 2020 North American dates for his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour.

The run is set to kick off April 1st at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, and include stops around the Midwest and Canada before wrapping with two shows on the West Coast, April 20th in Seattle, Washington, and April 22nd in Portland, Oregon. Lita Ford will serve as a special guest throughout the trek.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, October 18th, although there will also be various pre-sales for each show. Complete information is available on Cooper’s website.

Cooper debuted his “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” show this summer during a tour with Halestrom. The second North American leg is set to kick off November 3rd in Ft. Myers, Florida, and wrap November 29th in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Cooper released his most recent album, Paranormal, in 2017, while in September he issued a new EP, Breadcrumbs, which featured one new song, “Go Man Go,” plus covers of tracks by fellow Detroit natives like Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro and MC5. Along with his solo work, Cooper’s supergroup with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, the Hollywood Vampires, released their second album, Rise, in June.

Alice Cooper Spring 2020 Tour Dates

April 1 – Peterbrorough, ON @ Memorial Centre
April 3 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Music Hall
April 5 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Performing Arts Center
April 7 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
April 8 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
April 10 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
April 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
April 13 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
April 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 16 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
April 18 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
April 19 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
April 20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
April 22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

