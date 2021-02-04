Alice Cooper Celebrates His Birthday With New Single ‘Social Debris’

Alice Cooper celebrated his 73rd birthday on February 4th with the new single “Social Debris,” from his upcoming album Detroit Stories, out February 26th.

The video features an aerial view of the dilapidated buildings of Detroit with Cooper’s face strewn across them. “Their eyes are everywhere/I see them spying there,” he says, pointing to his signature makeup. “At my face, at my hair.”

“The single ‘Social Debris’ is a gift to Detroit, to my fans, and to myself,” Cooper said in a statement. “The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band. We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn’t fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn’t fit in with the folk scene, we didn’t fit in with the metal scene, we really didn’t fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders. We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So ‘Social Debris’ was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged into 1971. That’s just the original band — you can’t change that, it’s great.”

“Social Debris” is available for free on Cooper’s website for 24 hours only. Detroit Stories, a tribute to the city’s musical legacy, opens with a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Rock & Roll.” You can preorder it here.