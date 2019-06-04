Alice Cooper Plots Headlining Fall North American Tour

Alice Cooper has extended his 2019 tour schedule with a headlining fall North American run launching November 3rd in Ft. Myers, Florida and wrapping November 29th in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Additional dates are expected to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. ET, and a pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4th at 10 a.m. ET. Full details are available at Cooper’s website.

The jaunt follows a leg of summer solo shows, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,” and a co-headlining stretch with Halestorm that begins July 17th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and concludes August 16th in Camden, New Jersey.

Cooper recently wrapped a spring trek with Hollywood Vampires, his project with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, in support of their upcoming second LP, Rise. A statement about the singer’s tour notes that new solo music — which would follow his 2017 record, Paranormal, and subsequent live album, 2018’s A Paranormal Evening the Olympia Paris — is “expected soon.”

“We’ve already done four songs, all [recorded with] Detroit players, because I was born in Detroit and I think that Detroit is the home of hard rock,” Cooper told Ultimate Classic Rock in April. “When the actual album starts coming out, I want it to have the flavor of that. The Detroit sound is Alice Cooper.”

Alice Cooper North American Tour Dates

July 4 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 6 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)

July 7 – Peoria, IL@ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

July 9 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

July 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

July 11 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

July 13 – Stayner, ON@ Roxodus Festival

July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center (with Halestorm)

July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion (with Halestorm)

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (with Halestorm)

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (with Halestorm)

July 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (with Halestorm)

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (with Halestorm)|

July 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre (with Halestorm)

July 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater (with Halestorm)

July 29 – Cedar Park, TEX @ H-E-B Center (with Halestorm)

July 31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Halestorm)

August 1 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Halestorm)

August 4 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House (with Halestorm)

August 7 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (with Halestorm)

August 8 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Halestorm)

August 10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row (with Halestorm)

August 11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Halestorm)

August 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live (with Halestorm)

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (with Halestorm)

August 16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (with Halestorm)

November 3 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

November 5 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

November 6 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

November 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 9 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage

November 10 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

November 12 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

November 14 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 15 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall

November 16 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

November 21 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

November 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

November 27 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

November 29 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom