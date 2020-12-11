Alice Cooper Drops Bright But Eerie ‘Our Love Will Change the World’

Alice Cooper has released a new song, “Our Love Will Change the World,” from his upcoming album, Detroit Stories, out February 26th, 2021 via earMUSIC.

The track has a deceptively peppy step with bright, crunchy guitars and charming piano lines, while Cooper’s vocals are backed by an ever-present choir. But the lyrics have a decisively sinister edge, one that’s way more “no future” than “the children are our future”: “Our love will change the world,” Cooper sings, “You may not like it now/But you’ll get used to it somehow.”

“I think ‘Our Love Will Change the World’ is one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer,” Cooper said in a statement (the song is credited to Cooper, producer Bon Ezrin, and Matthew Smith). “And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy — it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said ‘OK, this is going to be great.’ The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album.”

“Our Love Will Change the World” marks the second single from Detroit Stories, following Cooper’s cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll.” Detroit Stories was meant to pay tribute to the titular city’s unique musical legacy as the “birthplace of angry hard rock,” as Cooper put it in a statement. Cooper made the record with the help of an array of fellow Detroit musicians, including MC5’s Wayne Kramer, the Detroit Wheels’ Johnny “Bee” Badanjek, jazz and R&B bassist Paul Randolph, and the Motor City Horns (long associated with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band).