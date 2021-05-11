Alice Cooper to Captain 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise

Alice Cooper, Queensrÿche, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, and more will perform on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which will return in 2022 for its 10th anniversary.

The cruise is set to take place February 9th through 14th, 2022, and feature performances from over 35 artists including Skid Row, Lit, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, H.E.A.T., Loudness, Pat Travers, Vixen, Faster Pussycat, and more. The cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida, and stop at two ports, CocoCay in the Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti.

Along with all the performances, the Monsters of Rock Cruise will feature Q&A sessions with artists, Gong Show-style karaoke, a “So You Think You Can Shred” contest, cooking with rock stars, painting with rock stars, pick-up basketball with rockstars, beach volleyball, and more. There will a variety of theme nights as well, plus opportunities to take photos and eat meals with select artists.

Leading the Q&A sessions and other activities will be the various cruise hosts: comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine, as well as Eddie Trunk, Keith Roth and Lüc Carl, Nikki Blakk, Izzy and Brian, Metal DJ Will, and Ginger Fish.

Tickets for the 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise are on sale starting today, May 11th, via the cruise’s website.