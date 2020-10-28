Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale to Judge ‘No Cover’ Band Competition TV Show

Alice Cooper, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi will serve as judges for Hit Parader’s new band competition TV show, No Cover. Co-hosted by singer Kellin Quinn and radio personality Caity Babs, the series will also feature behind-the-scenes interviews from TV/radio personality and music industry veteran Matt Pinfield.

The show will spotlight unsigned artists and bands that write and record their own original music. Though an air date and platform have not yet been released, applications are currently open. All ages may apply, though those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they are selected to perform on set.

Once applicants are selected by the show’s producers, the celebrity judges will grade the artists on “three key factors: originality, presence and songcraft,” according to a statement from the show.

The first season of No Cover will film at the Troubadour as well as at Sunset Marquis Hotel, both are located in West Hollywood.

“I can’t wait for No Cover,” Alice Cooper said in a statement. “To me, a band really isn’t a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance. I’m looking for the band who has it all — the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me BELIEVE it.”

The winner will receive a six-figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, booking agency representation from UTA, Shelter Music Group management, festival performance opportunities from Danny Wimmer Presents, studio time at Nightbird Recording Studios and new gear from Gibson, among other prizes.