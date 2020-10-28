 Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale to Judge 'No Cover' Band Competition TV Show - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ron Jeremy Charged With Seven Additional Sexual Assault Counts
Home Music Music News

Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale to Judge ‘No Cover’ Band Competition TV Show

TV and radio personality Matt Pinfield will conduct behind-the-scenes interviews

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
10.03.2020, Alice Cooper live on stage at ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 in the Tempodrom in Berlin. | usage worldwide Photo by: Dirk Pagels/SULUPRESS.DE/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale and Gavin Rossdale are among the celebrity judges slated for upcoming 'No Cover' band competition TV show.

Dirk Pagels/SULUPRESS.DE/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Alice Cooper, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Bishop Briggs and Tosin Abasi will serve as judges for Hit Parader’s new band competition TV show, No Cover. Co-hosted by singer Kellin Quinn and radio personality Caity Babs, the series will also feature behind-the-scenes interviews from TV/radio personality and music industry veteran Matt Pinfield.

The show will spotlight unsigned artists and bands that write and record their own original music. Though an air date and platform have not yet been released, applications are currently open. All ages may apply, though those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they are selected to perform on set.

Once applicants are selected by the show’s producers, the celebrity judges will grade the artists on “three key factors: originality, presence and songcraft,” according to a statement from the show.

The first season of No Cover will film at the Troubadour as well as at Sunset Marquis Hotel, both are located in West Hollywood.

“I can’t wait for No Cover,” Alice Cooper said in a statement. “To me, a band really isn’t a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance. I’m looking for the band who has it all — the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me BELIEVE it.”

The winner will receive a six-figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, booking agency representation from UTA, Shelter Music Group management, festival performance opportunities from Danny Wimmer Presents, studio time at Nightbird Recording Studios and new gear from Gibson, among other prizes.

In This Article: Alice Cooper, Gavin Rossdale, Halestorm

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.