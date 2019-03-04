Alice Cooper, Halestorm Plot Summer Co-Headlining Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm will embark on a co-headlining North American tour this summer.

The 19-date trek is set to kick off July 17th at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The tour will also stop in cities like Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Houston and Nashville before wrapping August 16th at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Scranton, Pennsylvania metal outfit Motionless in White will serve as support throughout the trek.

“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with [frontwoman] Lzzy [Hale] and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show,” Alice Cooper said of the joint trek in a statement.

Tickets for the summer tour will go on sale March 8th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation. A presale for Citi cardholders will run from March 6th at 10 a.m. local time to March 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Fan club and VIP presages will run between March 5th at 10 a.m. local time and March 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Cooper and Halestorm’s websites.

“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock n Roll, Alice Cooper,” said Hale. “Alice is our A in the ABC’s of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

Cooper is set to debut an all-new live show during the trek titled “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back.” The rocker also plans to release new music before the tour starts, produced by his longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin. Cooper’s last album, Paranormal, arrived in 2017, while in 2018 he released the live record, A Paranormal Evening At the Olympia Paris.

Halestorm, meanwhile, released their most recent LP, Vicious, last year. Album track “Uncomfortable” was recently nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance at the Grammys.

Alice Cooper, Halestorm Tour Dates

July 17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater

July 29 – Cedar Park, TEX @ H-E-B Center

July 31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 1 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 4 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House

August 7 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 8 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 10 – Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

August 11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion