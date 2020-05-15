 Alice Cooper Offers Words of Encouragement With 'Don't Give Up' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Listen: The Residents and Black Francis Drop Searing Indictment of Trump's Handling of COVID-19 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Alice Cooper Offers Words of Encouragement With New Song ‘Don’t Give Up’

Cooper offers support in the face of COVID-19 with over 20,000 fan videos

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alice Cooper is offering up a message of encouragement during this scary and uncertain time. The heavy metal legend released a new song and music video, “Don’t Give Up,” that addresses COVID-19, overlaying videos of fans playing instruments and holding up the song’s lyrics over a giant CGI globe. Produced remotely by Bob Ezrin, the music video uses clips from over 20,000 fan videos.

Cooper is in the center of it all, pontificating on how all of us facing the coronavirus right now — the entire world — must stand together. “Our enemy is a cold, indiscriminate monster,” he says. “It doesn’t care if you’re old or newborn. It exists to kill. You and I are nothing to it. It has no heart, or soul, or conscience. Do we fear it? Yeah. Do we cower before it? Hell no. We’re the blood-and-guts human race, and we win.”

Back in March, Cooper was headlining a European tour with Cheap Trick when the coronavirus pandemic struck, leaving him and his crew scrambling to get back home to the United States.

“We’re all in this together,” he told Rolling Stone. “Whether you’re entertainer or fan, rich or poor, male or female, old or young. And we’ll get through this together. And when we do, we’ll be back on the road, doing what we love to do.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Alice Cooper, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.