Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Kiss’s Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper has announced his return to the live stage with a headlining tour in September and October 2021.

The tour, which kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, will feature Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as a special guest beginning with the September 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Frehley will perform with Cooper through October 22nd, after which Cooper will wrap up the tour with a set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on October 23rd.

“We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” Cooper said in a statement. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

Frehley added: “I’ve known Alice for over 30 years. We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock.”

Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Venue and radio presales are set for Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available on Cooper’s website.

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Fall 2021 Tour Dates

September 17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

September 18 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

September 19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September 21 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 22 — Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

September 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 25 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 27 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

September 28 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

September 29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

October 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

October 2 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

October 3 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

October 5 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

October 6 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

October 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

October 10 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 13 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

October 14 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

October 18 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 19 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center

October 20 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

October 22 — Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp South Arena

October 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)