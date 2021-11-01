Alice Cooper Schedules Winter 2022 Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a new tour set to kick off in the winter of 2022. Shows will launch in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 28 and will run through Feb. 8 before he headlines the Monsters of Rock Cruise.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Cooper’s recently wrapped fall tour where he stacked his setlist with career-spanning songs including “Feed My Frankenstein,” “He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask),” and “Poison.”

Earlier this year, Cooper shared his 21st solo studio album Detroit Stories, which the recent fall tour was scheduled in support of.

Alice Cooper 2022 Tour Dates

January 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

January 29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

January 31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

February 3 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

February 4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

February 5 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

February 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 8 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

February 9 – February 14 At Sea @ Monsters of Rock Cruise