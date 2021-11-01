Alice Cooper Schedules Winter 2022 Tour

Alice Cooper has announced a new tour set to kick off in the winter of 2022. Shows will launch in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 28 and will run through Feb. 8 before he headlines the Monsters of Rock Cruise.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Cooper’s recently wrapped fall tour where he stacked his setlist with career-spanning songs including “Feed My Frankenstein,” “He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask),” and “Poison.”
Earlier this year, Cooper shared his 21st solo studio album Detroit Stories, which the recent fall tour was scheduled in support of.
Alice Cooper 2022 Tour Dates
January 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
January 29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
January 31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
February 3 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
February 4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
February 5 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
February 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
February 8 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
February 9 – February 14 At Sea @ Monsters of Rock Cruise