Alice Cooper Extends 2020 North American Tour

Alice Cooper has added a summer leg to the 2020 North American run of his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back Tour.

Following a spring trek, Cooper will relaunch the tour May 30th at the Vina Robles Amphiteatre in Paso Robles, California. The tour will criss-cross the U.S. over the next month, wrapping June 27th at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit.

Lita Ford, who’s opening shows during the spring tour, will stay on as support during the summer run, which will also feature performances from Tesla. Blue Oyster Cult is set to perform at a special June 12th show at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch, Minnesota as well.

Tickets for Cooper’s summer trek will go on sale January 24th (except for the St. Louis date, which will go on sale soon). Complete information is available on Cooper’s website.

Cooper debuted his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back show last summer. The rocker released his most recent album, Paranormal, in 2017, while last September he issued a new EP, Breadcrumbs, which featured one new song, “Go Man Go,” plus covers of tracks by fellow Detroit natives like Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and MC5.

Alice Cooper Tour Dates

May 30 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

June 5 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino

June 6 – Topeka, KS @ Stormont Vail Events Center

June 7 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

June 10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

June 12 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino (with Blue Oyster Cult)

June 13 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

June 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 16 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 17 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 21 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (without Tesla)

June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

June 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

June 27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre