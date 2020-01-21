 Alice Cooper Plots Summer Tour With Lita Ford, Tesla - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Mitski Returns With Blaring Guitars on New Song 'Cop Car' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Alice Cooper Extends 2020 North American Tour

Lita Ford, Tesla will serve as support during summer run

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper will continue his 2020 Ol' Black Eyes is Back tour with a summer run featuring Lita Ford and Tesla.

Rob Fenn

Alice Cooper has added a summer leg to the 2020 North American run of his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back Tour.

Following a spring trek, Cooper will relaunch the tour May 30th at the Vina Robles Amphiteatre in Paso Robles, California. The tour will criss-cross the U.S. over the next month, wrapping June 27th at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit.

Lita Ford, who’s opening shows during the spring tour, will stay on as support during the summer run, which will also feature performances from Tesla. Blue Oyster Cult is set to perform at a special June 12th show at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch, Minnesota as well.

Tickets for Cooper’s summer trek will go on sale January 24th (except for the St. Louis date, which will go on sale soon). Complete information is available on Cooper’s website.

Cooper debuted his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back show last summer. The rocker released his most recent album, Paranormal, in 2017, while last September he issued a new EP, Breadcrumbs, which featured one new song, “Go Man Go,” plus covers of tracks by fellow Detroit natives like Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and MC5.

Alice Cooper Tour Dates

May 30 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 3 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
June 5 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino
June 6 – Topeka, KS @ Stormont Vail Events Center
June 7 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
June 10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
June 12 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino (with Blue Oyster Cult)
June 13 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
June 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 16 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 17 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 21 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (without Tesla)
June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
June 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
June 27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.