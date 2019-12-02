Song You Need to Know: Alice’s Bag, ‘No Gifts for Nazis’

Nazis might still be welcome on certain social networking sites, but, according to punk icon Alice Bag, “Kris Kringle has no time for fascists.” Bag just released her own take on a holiday song, “No Gifts for Nazis” — just in time for the pre-Christmas frenzy.

Although the song didn’t quite make it onto our New Holiday Classics list, it’s a solid runner-up. What might be a seasonal twist on the Dead Kennedy’s 1982 track “Nazi Punks Fuck Off,” the two-minute ripper opens with Bag wailing, “You were warned/there is a list/You have made Saint Nick/truly pissed.” It’s a classic punk stomper — one that’s likely to get your holiday party moshing. (Still, getting spurned by Santa should be the least of Nazis’ worries.)

Alice Bag has been making punk rock since its inception, just about — first with the Bags and most recently with her last album, Blueprint, out in 2018. That albums featured the likes of Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and Bratmobile’s Allison Wolfe.

Speaking on Blueprint, Bag told Shadowproof last year: “I’m at an age where I know my power. I know that I have power over myself. And I know that I have power in my community. We have power together. We can make change. We can turn this ship around. It’s heading in the wrong direction, and we need to turn it around. And we can. We just need to keep working.”

“The power of music is to create connections between people, and with the audience,” she continued. “And then, lo and behold we have this community that’s on the same page, that wants to change the same things. We’re getting our thoughts cleared up and ready for action. So we’re energized and ready to go.”