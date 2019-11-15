Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge Play Classy Club in ‘Harmony’ Video

The Midnight Hour, the 10-piece ensemble led by Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad, perform at a classy jazz club in the band’s “Harmony” video.

The clip opens with an enthusiastic emcee introducing the band at the “After Midnight Club.” Guest vocalist Loren Oden joins the band onstage, crooning over the band’s sprawl of smooth bass, soulful keyboards, strings, harp and a nimble drum part that builds from a funky hi-hat groove to a rapid-fire double-time section.

Younge directed the visual, which they staged at his Linear Labs studio in Los Angeles. “The video represents the spirit of The Midnight Hour: A visceral feeling of expression in those late night moments that is difficult to define, but impossible to deny,” he said in a statement.

The Midnight Hour’s second LP, due out in early 2020, will follow their self-titled 2018 debut. The band is currently deep into a North American tour that continues November 14th in Santa Barbara, California and wraps on the 21st in Los Angeles.