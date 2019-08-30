Alfred Jackson, Prince’s Half-Brother, Dead at 66

Alfred Jackson, one of Prince’s six surviving siblings, has died, Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Jackson was 66.

“Hi…this morning my older beloved brother Alfred passed on,” Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson posted on Facebook via Star Tribune. “Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him.”

Jackson, Prince’s older half-brother, died at his home in Kansas City, Missouri, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. The cause of death has not been released, but police told TMZ that they believe he died of natural causes.

Jackson, who was an Air Force veteran and served in Vietnam, had lived in VA housing. Following his brother’s death, he reportedly used money from his inheritance to purchase a home in Kansas City.

Jackson was the son of Mattie Baker, Prince’s mother, prior to her marriage to Prince’s father, John L. Nelson. No will has been found since Prince died on April 21, 2016 and he had no known children. Since then, the musician’s estate affairs have been split between Tyka, and his half-siblings Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson and Omar Baker. Three years after Prince’s death in April, his estate was still tied up in legal proceedings and had not been officially valued (though it’s believed to be worth hundreds of millions) and it had not been fully disbursed to the remaining heirs, as USA Today noted at the time.

A representative for the Prince Estate did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.