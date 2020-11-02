 AOC Chats With Her 'Twin' Princess Nokia in 'Fridays for Unity' Clip - Rolling Stone

AOC Chats With Her ‘Twin’ Princess Nokia in ‘Fridays for Unity’ Clip

U.S. representative and hip-hop artist discuss their shared upbringing in the Bronx, finding confidence in themselves

When New York congressperson Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and rapper Princess Nokia interviewed each other over Zoom this week, as part of Rolling Stone‘s Fridays for Unity video series, they were quick to point out how much the internet loves to joke about the similarities between their appearances.

“I’m looking at my twin!” Princess Nokia exclaimed.

“My boyfriend was joking that when we tweet about this, we should say, ‘Have you ever seen me and Princess Nokia in the same room at the same time?'” AOC said.

Jokes aside, the two of them were ready to dive into a serious discussion on their shared roots in the Bronx, their views on creativity, and the state of U.S. politics writ large ahead of this year’s tumultuous presidential election. Both women divulged stories of the hate and vitriol that they’ve been up against in their lives, whether it was in their childhood upbringing or from anonymous strangers online.

“You get to the point where it’s so bad that there’s a very clear choice in front of you: you’re either going to believe all of these horrible things about you, or you’re going to choose yourself and you’re going to believe in yourself,” Ocasio Cortez said.

Tune in to the Rolling Stone YouTube page today at 12:00 p.m. ET to watch the full interview between Ocasio Cortez and Princess Nokia.

