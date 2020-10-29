Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Princess Nokia, Bernie Sanders, Killer Mike Lead ‘Fridays for Unity’

Rolling Stone will host conversations between Bernie Sanders and Killer Mike at its next Fridays for Unity event, as well as a special chat between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Princess Nokia the day before the 2020 elections.

Sanders’ chat with Killer Mike will be part of the main Fridays for Unity event, airing October 30th at 8 p.m. ET, while Ocasio-Cortez and Princess Nokia will anchor a special bonus conversation November 2nd at 12 p.m. ET. The October 30th lineup will also feature Pete Buttiegieg in conversation with Paul Rudd, and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and his wife, author Connie Schultz, speaking with the National’s Matt Berninger.

Baratunde Thurston will host the Friday event, which will also boast musical performances from Aloe Blacc, Wallows, Local Natives, Margo Price and Adia Victoria, Head and the Heart, Cautious Clay, Portugal. The Man, Warren Haynes and more. Additional guests include Billie Eilish, Issa Rae, Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Stephen Curry, Keke Palmer, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Padma Lakshmi, Yardages Shahidi and Jidenna. Artist Jenny Holzer will showcase pieces from her “You Vote 2020” series, as well.

Fridays for Unity is presented in partnership with Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action and their campaign, Civics for the Culture. All events will broadcast on the Rolling Stone YouTube page.