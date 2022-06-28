 Alexander 23 Transforms Nail Salon Karaoke Into 'Best Show of My Life' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Babyface Announces 'Girls' Night Out' LP Featuring Kehlani, Ella Mai, Others
Home Music Music News

Alexander 23 Transforms Nail Salon Karaoke into the ‘Best Show of My Life’

“Obviously I had to tap in for the surprise performance,” A23 wrote

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Alexander 23 performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Alexander 23 performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Alexander 23 performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 15, 2022 in London, England.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Lorde made being “Stoned at the Nail Salon” the go-to with her Solar Power LP — but Alexander 23 is instead transforming the pampering place into a music venue.

On Tuesday, the musician shared a video of himself performing his breakthrough hit “IDK You Yet” inside an empty nail salon using the spot’s karaoke machine.

“They had karaoke at the nail salon I was at and they had my song,” he captioned the video. “So obviously I had to tap in for the surprise performance.”

Alexander sings along to his own track as the workers of the nail salon continue about their work day. “Best show of my life,” he joked in the caption.

The mini-performance is the perfect prelude to his Aftershock Tour across the U.S. and Europe starting in October. “im going on tour this fall come get ur nails done,” he wrote on TikTok.

The singer spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this year following the release of his single “Hate Me If It Helps,” which will be part of his debut album, Aftershock, out July 15.

“It’s as honest as I’ve ever been, both lyrically and sonically,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’ve poured everything I have into making this over the past year and I hope people can find some answers they’ve been looking for in it.”

In This Article: Alexander 23, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.