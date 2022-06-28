Alexander 23 Transforms Nail Salon Karaoke into the ‘Best Show of My Life’

Lorde made being “Stoned at the Nail Salon” the go-to with her Solar Power LP — but Alexander 23 is instead transforming the pampering place into a music venue.

On Tuesday, the musician shared a video of himself performing his breakthrough hit “IDK You Yet” inside an empty nail salon using the spot’s karaoke machine.

“They had karaoke at the nail salon I was at and they had my song,” he captioned the video. “So obviously I had to tap in for the surprise performance.”

Alexander sings along to his own track as the workers of the nail salon continue about their work day. “Best show of my life,” he joked in the caption.

The mini-performance is the perfect prelude to his Aftershock Tour across the U.S. and Europe starting in October. “im going on tour this fall come get ur nails done,” he wrote on TikTok.

The singer spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this year following the release of his single “Hate Me If It Helps,” which will be part of his debut album, Aftershock, out July 15.

“It’s as honest as I’ve ever been, both lyrically and sonically,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’ve poured everything I have into making this over the past year and I hope people can find some answers they’ve been looking for in it.”