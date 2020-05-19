Alexander 23 Yearns for Love in Animated ‘IDK You Yet’ Video

Alexander 23 has released an animated video for his viral ballad “IDK You Yet.” The Chicago native recently appeared in the Top 10 of Rolling Stone‘s Breakthrough 25 chart, which captures the fastest-rising artists each month.

Chris Ullens (Rex Orange County, Fergie) directed the simple video for the track. The visual captures the pining essence of the song as the animated version of Alexander 23 throws roses to the ground, swipes through pictures of girls, and spends his time waiting to find “the one.” The song was written while in quarantine and has been popular on TikTok since its release.

“Being that I write, record, and produce almost all my music alone, it’s not often I get to be in the back seat with full and absolute trust in someone else,” Alexander 23 tells Rolling Stone of the video-making process. He met Ullens through a mutual friend, and the pair exchanged ideas over video calls. “I think through the songwriting, production, and lyric video, I kinda said everything I needed to and wanted Chris to bring his own unique artistic perspective. And I couldn’t be more pleased with the result.”

“IDK You Yet” was a rare spark of mid-isolation creativity for Alexander 23, who has spent most of his time in quarantine cooking and learning how to DJ. “In general, the monotony has made it tough for me to find a rhythm,” he continues. “But, I will say, I have found a few ways to combat the lack of variance and stay productive.”

Last fall, the singer-songwriter released his debut EP, I’m Sorry I Love You. He made his live debut opening up for Alex Benjamin on a North American tour.