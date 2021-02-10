Alex Somers Previews Dual LPs With ‘Deathbed’ and ‘Sooner’

Alex Somers has revealed two solo debut albums — Siblings and Siblings 2 — out March 19th via Krunk.

Ahead of the release, the producer and Jónsi collaborator dropped lead singles from each LP, “Deathbed” and “Sooner.” The tracks are both instrumental, with “Deathbed” containing deep, billowing exhales and “Sooner” taking a lighter cinematic approach.

While making both LPs, Somers was particularly inspired by his score for the 2016 documentary Dawson City: Frozen in Time. “It’s such a poetic story,” he said in a statement “And it’s so in sync with how I hear music and my obsession with found objects. The footage is so weathered and fucked up and beautiful, and it was wonderful to match those images with sound. I’d dub sound onto machines, and through different mediums, play it back and re-record it, gathering imperfections. As I wrote the soundtrack, I’d splinter off in different directions, adding more stuff, and these turned into Siblings tracks.”

Somers spent so many years working on his solo debut that over time the music amounted to two records. “I wrote most of it between 2014 and 2016, but I abandoned it at different stages, thinking nobody else would want to hear it,” he said. “I don’t know any artist who doesn’t struggle with creativity. But friends who heard it, especially Jónsi, encouraged me to finish it.”

Siblings Tracklist

1. “Weeping Willow”

2. “Oh Willow I Die”

3. “Deathbed”

4. “Between Us”

5. “Tell Star (for Joe Meek)”

6. “Dim”

7. “Oh No”

8. “Kimblings”

9. “Dreaming Boys”

10. “Avalanche”

11. “One”

12. “Whirlpool”

13. “Looking After”

Siblings 2 Tracklist

1. “Following After”

2. “Blown”

3. “Woven”

4. “Locket”

5. “Patterning”

6. “Never Ending”

7. “Window Way”

8. “Flutter”

9. “Kimblings 2

10. “Hiddenness”

11. “Sooner”

12. “Oella”

13. “Atlas”