 Watch Alex G Perform Emotive Single 'Runner' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Alex G Perform Emotive Single ‘Runner’ on ‘Fallon’

Song will appear on his new album, God Save the Animals

Alex G stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his recent song “Runner.” The musician, whose real name is Alex Giannascoli, was accompanied by his band for the emotive, mid-tempo track.

“Runner” appears on the Philadelphia singer/songwriter’s forthcoming ninth studio LP, God Save the Animals, out Sept. 23 via Domino. The album, co-produced by Alex G and Jacob Portrait, features contributions from his band, guitarist Samuel Acchione, drummer Tom Kelly, and bassist John Heywood, as well as string player/vocalist Molly Germer.

Last month, Rolling Stone declared “Runner” as A Song You Need to Know, calling it “the kind of indie rock stunner you’ll play approximately 87 times.”

Alex G will embark on a North American headlining tour this fall in support of the album. The trek includes a stop at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern and multiple nights at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. It will conclude with hometown shows at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer.

