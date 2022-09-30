Watch Alex G Bring ‘Miracles’ to ‘Colbert’

Alex G appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a full-band performance of his latest single, “Miracles,” from his recently released studio album God Save the Animals.

The Philadelphia singer and songwriter, real name Alex Giannascoli, produced the record alongside Jacob Portrait. Following the recurring thematic thread of faith throughout the album, “Miracles” adopts a tender tempo as the musician brightens with optimism for the future.

“Miracles” follows a long slate of singles from God Save the Animals, including the early highlight “Runner,” which Rolling Stone named a Song You Need to Know in praise of its compelling replay value.

Both will soon become staples in Alex G’s live show as he prepares to embark on an extensive North American headlining tour this fall in support of the new record. Launching in early October and running through the end of November, the musician will make stops in Nashville, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and more.