Alex G Announces Co-Headlining Summer Tour With Alvvays

Alex G and Alvvays are splitting the bill on their upcoming co-headlining tour. They are linking up for an eight-date stretch of shows in North America this summer.

The tour will begin on Aug. 23 at Brooklyn, New York’s Prospect Park Bandshell. They will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Woodstock, Toronto, Royal Oak, and Pittsburgh before wrapping on Sept. 1 at Lewiston, New York’s Artpark.

Alex G will join the tour on the heels of a number of festival appearances, including sets at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Day In Day Out, and more. The shows arrive in support of his latest album, God Save the Animals.

Alongside the tour announcement, Alex G unveiled the music video for “Immunity,” the record’s latest single. In the clip directed by Zev Magasis, the artist born Alex Giannascoli is captured in an environment of comfort, surrounded by music and family in grainy home videos. It contrasts with the lyrical content that muddles through drug addiction and convoluted cover stories.

“When I was younger, I had Modest Mouse, then Elliott Smith, then Radiohead, one at a time — like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ … It feels like they’re your friend. It’s kind of trippy thinking that’s what my music is doing [for other people],” Alex G told Rolling Stone last year about his elusive approach to musicianship outside of his live shows. “As the crowd gets bigger, the percentage of people that’s like, ‘What the fuck is this?’ keeps growing. It’s complicated, I guess. I’m just so grateful.” Trending Alex Murdaugh's Brother Says He Cleaned Up Nephew's Remains Mark Wahlberg — Who Once Assaulted Two Vietnamese Men — Was the Wrong Choice to Present ‘Everything Everywhere’ Cast a SAG Award Tom Sizemore in Coma With 'No Further Hope,' Doctors Say Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for Acknowledging Ron DeSantis Exists

Alex G and Alvvays 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

August 25 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center

August 27 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

August 28 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage

August 30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 1 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark